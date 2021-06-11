Carrefour Brazil Adds Nutrition Tool To Its App

Published on Jun 11 2021 12:01 PM in Technology tagged: Carrefour Brazil / NutriScore / My Carrefour / Nutri Choice

Carrefour Brazil has announced the launch of the Nutri Choice tool within the MyCarrefour mobile app.

The tool helps consumers choose products that offer better nutritional balance and are more affordable.

The new system is already available on the network's app, both for Android and iOS, as well as its website.

Nutri Choice Tool

The tool is based on the independent Nutri Score methodology, which classifies products from A to E, translating the nutritional table into an easy-to-understand rating system.

The second element of the tool considers the prices of products offered in Carrefour's retail or e-commerce stores.

It then combines these elements and suggests items in the same category with a better or similar nutritional score and a better price.

Luis Moreno, CEO of Carrefour Retail Brazil, said, "The group believes that empowering its customers with these data, simply and intuitively, is the first step towards a more effective dietary transition."

Customers already registered on the app, who shop in the network's stores or e-commerce platform, will see a feature titled List of Suggestions.

It contains the customer's recent purchase history and offers more reasonable alternatives with the same or better nutritional score.

In addition, this list will also show the possible discount percentage, considering products eligible for Nutri Choice, with the consumer deciding how much they want to save.

Launch

The retailer is offering more than 16,000 products on the tool for the launch, divided into 70 categories of perishables and fast-moving products.

The retailer has highlighted that Nutri Choice does not substitute the assistance of a professional in the nutritional field but does help the consumer choose with more information and visibility.

"We won't tell the customer what they should or should not buy. We will empower them with options that combine nutritional value and low prices," Moreno said and added, "With Nutri Choice, we are emphasising to the consumer that by presenting the products in an easy way, it is possible to eat better while spending less."

