Coca-Cola's Chief Platform Services Officer Steps Down

Barry Simpson, chief platform services officer at The Coca‑Cola Company is to step down from the role on 30 September 2022.

Simpson will remain with the company as a senior advisor through February 2023, the company noted.

He led Coca-Cola's Platform Services organisation since its launch in 2021.

The unit provides scaled services, data and technology across the company’s networked organisation.

“Barry has played an important role during his 14-year career with the Coca‑Cola system, including establishing Platform Services,” said James Quincey, chairman and CEO of The Coca‑Cola Company. “I thank Barry and join my colleagues in congratulating him for his contributions to the company.”

An Experienced Professional

In 2008, Simpson joined the cola giant as group chief information officer of the Coca‑Cola Amatil Group, responsible for the development and implementation of IT strategy across several lines of business in six Asia Pacific markets.

Eight years later, he joined The Coca‑Cola Company in Atlanta, where he was responsible for overseeing global IT services and strategy for all of the company’s business units.

He was appointed as chief information and integrated services officer in 2018, with the added responsibility of procurement, facilities and shared services.

From 1990 to 2008, Simpson served in various IT leadership roles for Colgate-Palmolive in Australia, Malaysia and the United States.

Platform Services Organisation

Coca-Cola plans to restructure the Platform Services organisation after Simpson steps down.

It will be led by two leaders, with Neeraj Tolmare as chief information officer responsible for digital and technology services, effective 1 October.

The company will name another leader for other service teams in the unit.

Both executives will report to John Murphy, who has been appointed as president and chief financial officer of The Coca-Cola Company, effective 1 October 2022.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest technology news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.