Conad Centro Nord Deploys AI For Better Product Procurement

Conad Centro Nord has partnered with retail tech start-up Tuidi to introduce a virtual assistant that automates product procurement.

Delphi, an artificial-intelligence and machine-learning model, will enable the Italian co-operative to manage its supermarkets, in order to monitor and control the line of promotional and perishable products.

By analysing the behaviour of the competition, Tuidi will help Conad Centro Nord to make the best procurement decisions, with respect to the company’s promotional plan and to the leaflet offers of competing brands.

Delphi Virtual Assistant

The Delphi virtual assistant studies external variables, such as competitors’ prices, holidays and weather forecasts, to identify peaks in sales needs, providing accurate forecasts that help minimise inefficiencies, such as shelf holes and food waste.

Significantly, Tuidi’s artificial intelligence will help mitigate the problem of perishability linked to fresh products, due to their short expiry period.

It also identifies the daily sales requirements for individual products, foreseeing sudden fluctuations and enabling the retailer to avoid stock shortages.

With the new tool, Conad Centro Nord can constantly monitor the competitive environment and implement best practices in the procurement phase, to maximise profits.

Precise Sales Requirements

By identifying precise sales requirements, the cooperative will be able to avoid stock shortages and food waste, as well as ensuring that customers always find fresh produce.

Delphi integrates perfectly with the Conad Centro Nord platform, improving day-to-day operations and adapting to the operational needs of the company.

Conad Centro Nord is one of the first grocery retailers in Italy to implement Tuidi’s virtual assistant.

