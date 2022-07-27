Conad, Intema Launch E-commerce Joint Venture

Italian retailer Conad and technology group Intema have signed an agreement to boost the supermarket chain's e-commerce capabilities.

The joint venture will see the pair develop Conad's national web customer support service centre in Potenza, Basilicata, and implement e-commerce and customer care solutions across the network.

Conad And Intema Partnership

The partnership between the leading Italian player in the large-scale retail sector and the tech company is the culmination of a now five-year relationship created to design and implement together innovative solutions related to the processes of online grocery delivery.

Together, the partners worked on creating elements of online delivery, such as its e-commerce platform and the online payment system, preparation and routing of the order, home delivery, marketing, and after-sales strategies and activities.

Advanced Services

Conad general manager, Francesco Avanzini, said that the company has decided to set up its first hub of advanced services in the southern part of the country to support customer requirements. The initiative aligns with Conad's philosophy, which places customer relations at the centre.

"A joint venture to accompany a major national player like Conad in its digital transformation represents a new and important challenge for us," added Intema CEO, Pasquale Carrano.

"We are already engaged in designing and implementing innovative software solutions (which also integrate artificial intelligence and big data) such as the new "Hey Conad" platform dedicated to e-commerce and digital services that will be launched soon," Carrano added.

