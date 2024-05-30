52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Consulting For Retail Commences Digital Transformation Project With Ukrainian Retailer Fora, A Part Of Fozzy Group

By Editorial
    • Consulting for Retail, a division of Atriny Group, has commenced a long-term project in the area of retail space management transformation, alongside Ukrainian retail chain Fora.

    Consulting for Retail's digital transformation programme involves the implementation and adoption of modern software solutions aimed at building comprehensive processes for managing retail and shelf space of stores, as well as ensuring the optimal placement of products and increased assortment availability in every store.

    The solutions offered consist of the following modules:

    • SymphonyAI: Space Planning for the creation of cluster-level planograms;
    • SymphonyAI: Space Automation for automated generation of store-specific planograms;
    • C4R: Layout Management System for category placement optimisation over the sales department;
    • The advanced reporting module C4R: Reports.

    Application of these IT tools from Consulting for Retail significantly contributes to the improvement of on-shelf product availability, shelf inventory management, compliance with merchandising policies, and adherence to uniform standards across the business.

    Consulting for Retail has implemented comprehensive automation solutions for Linella, one of Moldova's leading retailers, resulting in a 95% improvement in forecasting accuracy, an upsurge of up to 80% in product availability, and a substantial reduction of up to 70% in manual planning operations.

    The solutions implemented at Linella were Space Management and Planogramming and Demand Forecasting and Replenishment modules from SymphonyAI, and an Assortment Optimisation solution by Num8erz.Range.

    At the start of the transformation programme, Linella had around 150 stores. Currently, its store count has exceeded 180 and continues to grow.

    To learn more about solutions for automating category management processes and space management, visit www.c4r.eu.

    This article was written in partnership with C4R.

