Consulting For Retail Helps Linella Boost Performance

Consulting for Retail, a division of Atriny Group, has implemented comprehensive automation solutions for Linella, one of Moldova's leading retailers.

The digital transformation measures included the implementation of Space Management and Planogramming and Demand Forecasting and Replenishment modules from SymphonyAI, and an Assortment Optimisation solution by Num8erz.Range.

During the second half of 2022, these business applications were launched on a pilot basis, involving stores and categories.

Throughout 2023, Linella, having gained the necessary practical experience and internal operational practices, rolled out solutions across all stores and the entire product range.

Andryi Shevchuk, co-founder and CEO of Num8erz stated, "A retail chain, like a living organism, grows and develops. New formats, different target audiences, stores in different corners of the city – all this creates a puzzle for assortment management.

"Num8erz.Range brings the magic of automation to this process. Assortment analysis and operational management are taken to the next level, helping to more accurately predict the preferences of the target audience, as well as forecast clear sales results."

Impact Of Automation

Following implementation, Linella saw a 95% improvement in forecasting accuracy, an upsurge of up to 80% in product availability, and a substantial reduction of up to 70% in manual planning operations.

At the start of the transformation programme, Linella had around 150 stores. Currently, its store count has exceeded 180 and continues to grow.

It is important to note that business scalability now occurs much faster and more efficiently with the support of these new business applications.

Future steps will include transitioning to a new ERP system, incorporating retail data tools, and refining store operations management, solidifying the retailer's digital evolution.

For more information, visit www.c4r.eu.

