Delhaize Belgium Launches Home Delivery Subscription Service

Delhaize Belgium has announced the launch of delivery+, a subscription service for its online home delivery offer.

The service is available in the Brussels capital region, as well as the cities of Antwerp, Liège, Ghent, Leuven.

During the lockdown periods in the past two years, online sales have undergone substantial change, including the food sector, and Delhaize has adapted its services to meet the needs of its customers.

In March, the company invested in its third regional distribution centre in Awans, in the province of Liège, to make home deliveries possible almost all over the country (97%).

Delivery+ Service

The subscription service will allow customers to enjoy a range of benefits, based on the package chosen.

Starting at €10 per month, customers can avail of unlimited free delivery, as well as other benefits, such as free products and priority booking of specific time slots.

Delhaize noted that the service becomes more attractive after two monthly deliveries, as shoppers who order once a week would normally spend between €23.8 and €31.8 per month without the service.

Recently, the company introduced digital receipts in a bid to offer a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative, in line with its Lion's Footprint programme, which aims to reduce the company's ecological footprint by cutting down plastic, food waste and CO2 emissions.

In November of last year, it tested a dual-fuel hydrogen truck to transport goods from its distribution centre in Zellik to supermarkets in the Antwerp region.

