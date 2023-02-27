Delhaize Belgium Opens 50 Autonomous Stores In One Year

Delhaize Belgium has opened 50 autonomous stores for the workplace since the opening of its first outlet in this format at the end of February 2022.

Delhaize Belgium and Selecta now plan to double the number of stores in this format in the next 12 months.

"With the 50 branches we have already opened since the start of the project, exactly one year ago now, we are perfectly on track to achieve this ambition," added Xavier Piesvaux, CEO of Delhaize Belgium.

With people adapting to hybrid working, the retailer's autonomous concept offers a solution for many companies as people are present less often and at varying times.

Autonomous Stores

Delhaize Belgium's unmanned stores, located on company premises, are only accessible to employees and visitors.

The stores operate round-the-clock and accept digital payments for convenience and security.

The shops are modular and adaptable to the size of the company and offer a range of food and drink items at any time of the day.

Currently, 50 large and small Belgian companies across various sectors, ranging from schools to hospitals to public companies, host Delhaize Belgium's autonomous stores.

“I am already looking forward to the next 50 installations of Shop&Go Delhaize. It gives me great pleasure to see how we can bring so many moments of joy and happiness to employees in different sectors in this way,” stated Tim Goossens, market leader at Selecta BeNeLux.

