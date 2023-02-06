Discover CAGLAYAN's New Plug-In Range At EuroShop 2023

ÇAĞLAYAN is a trusted global partner in the commercial refrigeration sector with over 45 years of experience.

The company specialises in the production of open/door vertical multidecks, vertical/horizontal freezers, serve-over counters, and promotion/self-service cases in both remote and plug-in options. Additionally, it also produces cold room panels in-house and central/split cooling systems.

ÇAĞLAYAN's partnerships with universities, international certification institutions, and powerful companies allow it to create unique, flexible, energy-efficient, and eco-friendly products. Its products are used safely in nearly 50 countries worldwide.

Awareness For The Environment

ÇAĞLAYAN is a growing company that recognises the importance of protecting two vital resources – food and energy – for our future. When producing supermarket cabinets and industrial cooling systems, it works with the awareness of protecting the future of the world and humanity. Its most basic goal is to preserve food in the healthiest conditions for a longer shelf life and to consume minimum energy while doing this.

Its R&D department is proud to have achieved its first results through studies, with the support of suppliers and academics. ÇAĞLAYAN takes responsibility for reducing its carbon footprint and increasing awareness of sustainable and liveable environments for a better future.

EuroShop 2023

The first cabinet from ÇAĞLAYAN's new plug-in range has successfully completed performance tests in accordance with ISO-23953 standards. Its doored case vertical multideck (2600mm length and 2050mm height) achieved a 3M1 climate class and "B" energy class, while adhering to a 150gr R290 Propane refrigerant gas charging limit and using a single compressor.

At ÇAĞLAYAN, trust and quality are essential concepts. The company uses the latest technological equipment throughout its production line to add value to the world and humanity.

ÇAĞLAYAN invites all global stakeholders and retail professionals to visit its booth (16B-72) at EuroShop 2023.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeZRf-TrEF4

For more information visit www.caglayansogutma.com.tr

