dm-drogerie markt Rolls Out AI-Based Chatbot For Employees

German retailer dm-drogerie markt has rolled out an AI-based chatbot, dmGPT (dm Generative Pre-trained Transformer), for employees at dialogicum - its headquarters in Karlsruhe.

The chatbot is based on the company's version of the AI ​​language model GPT-3.5 and will allow approximately 3,300 dm employees at the company headquarters to use the technology in a safe environment, the retailer added.

It offers a similar range of functions as the original ChatGPT and uses the same technology in the background while operating on the dm infrastructure.

The chatbot operates on the company's cloud infrastructure, which ensures security while handling data and minimises the risks concerning data protection conflicts and lack of contractual framework conditions.

"We at dm-drogerie markt now have the opportunity to position ourselves as pioneers in the field of artificial intelligence in the retail landscape and to offer our employees safe handling of the AI ​​chatbot," explained Roman Melcher, dm managing director for the IT/dmTECH department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pilot Project

The launch follows a successful pilot phase in its subsidiary dmTECH, launched in July of this year.

It was used by 1,100 employees at dmTECH, who entered around 35,000 requests during the pilot.

Users could hand over individual tasks to dmGPT, including the editing of text, support with programming, the correction of programme errors, or the creation of concepts.

The company added that dmGPT can also help with research and the creation of social media posts.

ADVERTISEMENT

"dmGPT is designed to make life easier for our employees, empower them and engage the entire work community in using artificial intelligence. At dmGPT we operate according to the principle 'Human in the Loop' so that human decisions regarding publication, re-use, testing and approval of results are still preserved," Melcher added.

Read More: 5 Ways Generative AI Could Transform The Retail Industry