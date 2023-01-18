EuroShop 2023 Set To Welcome Next-Generation Technology Firms

EuroShop 2023 will welcome creative, emerging companies to present solutions for modern, future-proof retailing to decision-makers from the international retail industry at its global retail trade fair.

The trade fair takes place in Düsseldorf, Germany from 26 February until 2 March 2023.

Artificial Intelligence And POS Solutions

EuroShop has announced a dedicated presentation area, the Start-up Hub, which will be located in the Dimension Retail Technology.

In Hall 5, at stand D19, newcomers will be given the opportunity to explain their developments in areas such as artificial intelligence, analytics, in-store-Marketing, smart stores and POS solutions, to name but a few.

Start-Up Stage

This special area will be complemented by the Start-up Stage, where young entrepreneurs will present their best practices and current developments first hand.

Among the companies to be features in the Start-up Hub will be a robotics firm specialised in automating out-of-stock identification and preventing shelf price errors; an emerging player seeking to ensure uninterrupted product availability on shelves; an AI-powered replenishment solution for fruit and vegetables; and much more.

Forward-Looking Solutions

EuroShop 2023 will see approximately 1,700 exhibitors from 56 countries present their latest products and forward-looking solutions specifically for retail. At the last EuroShop, in 2020, trade attendees from 142 nations travelled to Düsseldorf.

EuroShop 2023 is open daily to trade visitors from Sunday, 26 February to Thursday, 2 March 2023, from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm. Admission tickets are only available online at www.euroshop.de/2130. One day tickets cost €70, two day tickets cost €120, and a 'season ticket' is priced at €165.

