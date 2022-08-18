Subscribe Login
First Cashierless Let-Køb Store Opens In Denmark

Danish food group Dagrofa has opened the first checkout-free, self-service Let-Køb store in Frederiksberg, Denmark, with additional such stores planned to follow, according to a statement published by the company.

Dagrofa is planning to open three additional unmanned Let-Køb stores in due course.

The second is scheduled to open on 19 August in Demstrup, while the remaining two are expected to open in late summer in Fåborg and by the Fehmarn Belt.

Kasper Qvist Rasmussen, chain manager for Let-Køb, stated, "We are very happy that we can now test the new unmanned concept in the Let-Køb chain, because it is a great opportunity to strengthen our existing grocery stores.

"The unmanned concept can be seen as a kind of extension to the local grocer's conventional store, because it comes with great flexibility."

The four stores will be run by Dagrofa merchants from the area in which the shops are located. They will be responsible for delivering goods, restocking the shelves and adapting the assortment to cater to local needs.

Store Highlights

The products offered in the store will include up to 500 everyday essentials, as well as a range of convenience items for customers on the move, or needing a quick meal at lunchtime.

The self-service store allows customers to check in themselves by scanning a QR code at the entrance and logging in with their NemID or MitID, which ensures that individuals under the age of 16 cannot gain access.

The customer then shops and pays by credit card, or mobile phone before leaving the store, the retailer added.

The concept has been developed and refined by Retail360 CEO Mads Laursen and his partner Michael Hansen.

Dagrofa plans to focus on testing and further developing the store concept.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest technology news. Article by Dave Simpson. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

