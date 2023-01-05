Subscribe Login
Technology

HelloFresh Retreats From Japanese Market

Share this article

Meal-kit firm HelloFresh has closed its Japanese operations, less than a year after launching in the Asian market.

Following an internal announcement on 20 December, HelloFresh quietly closed its operations in the country on 31 December.

Staff were understood to be blindsided by the announcement.

Internal Email

In an internal email to HelloFresh management on 20 December, international CEO Thomas Griesel said that the group 'has made the decision to leave the Japanese market and fully focus our efforts on growth in other markets'.

He added that the 'pressure and increased focus on profitability', as well as the 'long (and likely bumpy) road ahead to get to reasonable unit economics in Japan' were factors that led to its decision.

Elsewhere, in an email to staff two days later, Griesel described the decision as 'one of the toughest we've had to take in our 11 year history', adding that it is 'in no way a reflection on any of the fantastic work you have all put in'.

Launch Of Japan Operations

HelloFresh commenced its operations in Japan in April 2022, with chief executive Dominik Richter commenting at the time, "It is definitely our plan that we want to learn more about the Asian markets and how our products are received there."

Japan was to be considered a test run for possible entry into other Asian markets, the company said at the time.

Read More: HelloFresh Introduces 'Factor' Ready-To-Eat Brand To Canada

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest technology news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Amazon CEO Says Job Cuts To Exceed 18,000 Roles
2
Technology

HelloFresh Introduces 'Factor' Ready-To-Eat Brand To Canada
3
Features

How Augmented Reality Could Transform Supermarkets And Grocery Retail
4
Features

Why Are E-Grocery Stores Growing in Popularity? Analysis
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com