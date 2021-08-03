ESM Magazine

Italy’s Basko Launches Virtual Shopping Assistant

Published on Aug 3 2021 7:38 AM in Technology tagged: Italy / Google / Sogegross / Basko / World News

Italian supermarket chain Basko has launched a new virtual shopping assistant service that fully personalises and automates the online shopping experience.

Based on a Google Cloud algorithm, EuGenio prepares a weekly shopping basket based on the customer's purchase history and delivers it.  A customer loyalty card is a prerequisite to avail of this service.

Consumers have the option to confirm or modify the product selection, and products are added to the list based on the frequency and quantity of their purchase.

In 2018, Coop Italia introduced ShoppY, a virtual assistant that helps consumers with their grocery shopping.

EuGenio

EuGenio was designed by retail group Sogegross, which owns the Basko banner, together with marketing company Jakala and technology partner Google after two years in the development stage.

The service was first tested internally with the group's employees and then with selected customers.

It involves subscribing to a package with locked prices for three months at a time. Very fresh products, due to their seasonality, can be added to individual orders.

EuGenio will continue to improve over time, especially with the arrival of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, which will enable an even better understanding of customer needs.

Pioneers In Italian E-commerce

Basko was one of the Italian e-commerce pioneers when it launched its online operations in 2003. However, take-up was slow as only 11% of consumers did their grocery shopping online before the 2020 lockdown, compared to 40% now.

EuGenio is active in the area covered by Basko's e-commerce service, which includes Genoa, Albisola, Chiavari/S.Salvatore di Cogorno, Serra Riccò, Campomorone, Sant'Olcese, and Mele, and delivery will be free for the first three months.

In 2017, the retailer announced plans to expand its network in the country by improving its distribution channels.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Technology news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine

