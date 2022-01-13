Italy's Bennet Increases Digital Presence With New App

Italian supermarket chain Bennet has announced plans to expand its presence on digital channels, as part of the retailer's strategy to meet the changing shopping habits of customers.

Following the launch of a new website last June, which seeks to offer a more personalised experience, Bennet has now rolled out a new app that enables users to do their shopping via their smartphone.

Online Shopping Options

The Bennet app provides access to two online shopping options – Bennetdrive, a click & collect service active in 60 Bennet shops, and Bennet at home (in stores where the home delivery service is active).

The application also enables users to download leaflets and use the Bennet Club loyalty card and coupons. Further improvements and additional services will be rolled out in new versions of the app, the retailer said.

From a design point of view, the app features a simplified structure, but similar to that of the group's e-commerce website, which remains the main access point to Bennet's online services.

The app was developed by Sopra Steria Group and Alkemy Group, the same companies that designed and implemented Bennet’s new website.

Bennet is a market leader in the hypermarket and shopping centre segment in northern Italy. The company manages 74 hypermarkets and superstores and 60 active Bennetdrive pick-up points, as well as boasting more than 350,000 square metres of total sales area. It also owns over 50 shopping malls with more than 1,250 shops.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Branislav Pekic. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.