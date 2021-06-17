ESM Magazine

Italian Retailer Bennet Seeks To Boost Digital Channel

Published on Jun 17 2021 8:17 AM in Technology tagged: E-Commerce / Italy / Website / Bennet

Italian Retailer Bennet Seeks To Boost Digital Channel

Italian hypermarket and shopping mall operator Bennet has launched a new website that integrates a new-look e-commerce platform.

The new launch forms part of an ongoing enhancement and evolution of Bennet's digital activities, which began in October 2020, boosted by the increased consumer take-up of e-commerce during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bennet was supported on the project by consulting firm Sopra Steria Group, which had already helped the retailer integrate with the SAP Commerce Cloud platform, and by Alkemy, which has been managing Bennet's online planning since 2020.

Making It Easier For Shoppers

The new Bennet website seeks to establish three guiding principles: comfort, speed and quality of services offered, according to the retailer.

Customers have easy access to leaflets and promotions with the possibility of direct purchase, a dedicated 'welcome area' is reserved for members of the Bennet Club loyalty programme, and a magazine section offers suggestions, recipes and information, also with the possibility of direct purchase of the products.

The website has also been completely re-designed for mobile use.

The content of the site, together with brand safety and experience, was handled by DDB Group Italia, while SAP - System Integration & Tech Support provided the e-commerce platform.

About Bennet

Bennet operates 73 hypermarkets and superstores and 52 bennetdrive pick-up points throughout northern Italy, as well as 50 shopping malls.

As well as betting on the digital channel, the retailer is also restyling its existing points of sale to offer an improved shopping experience, centred around ultra-fresh products, multi-channel sales and the promotion of non-food products.

At the heart of the new Bennet offer are Fresh (fishmonger, butcher's, fruit and vegetable shop, delicatessen, bakery and kitchen), Pantry, Frozen and Cellar products, as well as a new sushi corner. In the non-food segment, the stationery, toys, DIY, Home Care and Electrical sections have all been expanded.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Branislav Pekic. For more Retail news click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

