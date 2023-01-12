Metro Strengthens Partnership With E-Grocery Firm Kosik

Wholesaler Metro AG has strengthened its cooperation with e-grocery firm Košík, which operates in Czechia and Bulgaria.

Already a key supplier to Košík, Metro has become a 25% shareholder in the business, in exchange for 'granting full access to its sourcing capabilities and store network potential', it said in a statement.

This stake will be increased to as much as 30% if Košík expands its offering into other Central or Eastern European markets, in cooperation with Metro.

The wholesaler hopes to bolster its position in Central and Eastern European markets as a result of the move.

Wholesale Strategy

"The agreement with Košík is in line with Metro's sCore wholesale strategy and will contribute to our growth ambitions," said Rafael Gasset, chief operating officer at Metro AG.

"We are strengthening and institutionalising our sourcing relationships with one of our key partners in the fast-growing e-grocery market. E-grocery businesses fulfil the function of local food supply, comparable to our core customer target group of traders, but instead of small stores supported by a digital platform and last mile logistics."

Košík Logistics Operation

The wholesaler has provided a 170-square-meter area in its Makro store in České Budějovice for Košík logistics, which offers an assortment of around 16,000 items for Košík's e-grocery business.

"Our role in this cooperation is exclusively that of a food supplier and infrastructure provider," Gasset added. "Košík’s experienced management team will continue to exclusively manage the company's consumer business, allowing our teams to remain fully focused on the wholesale business."

Košík offers same-day delivery services, with deliveries made in as little as two hours, depending on location. The company serves currently 190,000 customers across Czechia and fulfils around 64,000 orders daily.

