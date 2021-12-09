Subscribe Login
Mielizia Introduces Augmented Reality In Food Packaging

Italian honey brand Mielizia has introduced augmented reality in its product packaging to create an engaging shopping experience.

The innovative packaging aims to offer details on the supply chain, beekeepers and honey, as well as information about the world of bees.

The digital marketing project is implemented on all packaging of the conventional (Mielizia) and organic line (Mielizia Bio), thanks to the integration of web-based technology that bypasses the need to develop apps for both iOS and Android.

In October, Italian supermarket chain Conad Centro Nord said it is to launch a virtual avatar that interacts with customers, telling the supply chain story of a number of its products.

A Special QR Code

Web-based technology is based on scanning a special QR code integrated into the design of the product packaging using the smartphone.

Once the QR code is scanned with the camera, the interactive experience is activated. The shopper will be immersed in an environment where the Mielizia 3D bee mascot will take flight on the screen and, thanks to Augmented Reality 2.0, a real immersive storytelling of the brand will start.

From there, through a simple and intuitive menu viewable by swipe up, it will be possible to access interesting multimedia and interactive contents.

Consumers will get acquainted with the product history and supply chain via motion graphic videos, discover useful insights on the honey varieties with the use of intuitive infographics, trace the path of the honey jar by entering the lot code and discover many video-recipes.

The Augmented Reality 2.0 digital project was developed in collaboration with Bergamo-based Ribo Beyond Expectations.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Technology news. Article by Branislav Pekic.

