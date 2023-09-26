52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Netto France Launches Digital Loyalty Card

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

Netto, the French hard discount chain of Les Mousquetaires, has launched its 100% digital loyalty card.

The digital loyalty card is now available for download in the Netto France application, and shoppers can start using it from 3 October.

It will allow shoppers to raise up to €10 each week, and the benefits are expressed in euro on dedicated products and not as a percentage.

The application provides access to dedicated exclusive offers, electronic vouchers and the brochure for the current and upcoming week.

It also allows shoppers to view their purchase history and access electronic receipts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charlyne Guenec, business manager in charge of the loyalty card project at Netto stated, "We are proud to offer a 100% digital loyalty card with such advantages. This meets a real expectation of our customers, penalised by the inflationary context, and will allow Netto to meet the challenge of loyalty.

"Our objective is to know our customers better to further improve their level of satisfaction by offering them exclusive offers."

Netto POP Concept

In 2022, the implementation of its POP (Price, Optimism, Pleasure) concept resulted in an average increase in turnover between 15% and 35% and an average increase in customer traffic of 9%, the company noted.

Netto hopes to reach approximately 194 outlets under this concept by the end of this year, which will represent 62% of its network. The retail banner also reaffirmed its objective of reaching 500 stores by 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Netto embodies the new discount, which combines low prices and shopping pleasure. The brand is not only transforming its points of sale with the very efficient POP concept, but it is also transforming its practices with digitalisation. 2023 is a key year with the launch of our 100% digital loyalty card [...]," Guenec added.

French consumers are buying fewer personal hygiene and household products as the prices of products made by big brands like P&G and Unilever surge, according to the latest data compiled by NeilsenIQ for Reuters.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

European E-Commerce Turnover Reached €899bn Last Year, Study Finds
2
Technology

Czech Retailer Albert Expands Online Delivery Service
3
Technology

Migros Launches Voluntary Climate Contributions Via Self-Scan System
4
Technology

KNAPP Makes Logistics Easier With Comprehensive Solutions
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com