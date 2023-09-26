Netto France Launches Digital Loyalty Card

Netto, the French hard discount chain of Les Mousquetaires, has launched its 100% digital loyalty card.

The digital loyalty card is now available for download in the Netto France application, and shoppers can start using it from 3 October.

It will allow shoppers to raise up to €10 each week, and the benefits are expressed in euro on dedicated products and not as a percentage.

The application provides access to dedicated exclusive offers, electronic vouchers and the brochure for the current and upcoming week.

It also allows shoppers to view their purchase history and access electronic receipts.

Charlyne Guenec, business manager in charge of the loyalty card project at Netto stated, "We are proud to offer a 100% digital loyalty card with such advantages. This meets a real expectation of our customers, penalised by the inflationary context, and will allow Netto to meet the challenge of loyalty.

"Our objective is to know our customers better to further improve their level of satisfaction by offering them exclusive offers."

Netto POP Concept

In 2022, the implementation of its POP (Price, Optimism, Pleasure) concept resulted in an average increase in turnover between 15% and 35% and an average increase in customer traffic of 9%, the company noted.

Netto hopes to reach approximately 194 outlets under this concept by the end of this year, which will represent 62% of its network. The retail banner also reaffirmed its objective of reaching 500 stores by 2027.

"Netto embodies the new discount, which combines low prices and shopping pleasure. The brand is not only transforming its points of sale with the very efficient POP concept, but it is also transforming its practices with digitalisation. 2023 is a key year with the launch of our 100% digital loyalty card [...]," Guenec added.

