ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Niverplast: A Leading Provider Of Innovative Automated Packaging Solutions

Published on May 13 2021 11:41 AM in Technology tagged: E-Commerce / Innovation / Packaging / Niverplast

kratje van brndz
Niverplast
CM208025-Edit
CM208006-Edit
CM208009-Edit
Previous Next

Niverplast is a leading provider of innovative automated packaging solutions that enable businesses to protect and transport a wide range of products, such as bread, meat, fish, fruit and vegetables, or any other product that needs to be packed in a bag and box.

With a history of developing cutting-edge standalone and turnkey packaging solutions for its clients, Niverplast's latest innovations are specifically tailored to the e-commerce market – one of the fastest-growing areas in retail, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has introduced packaging machines that can place single or multiple closed-loop recycled T-shirt plastic bags or paper bags into one crate or polystyrene box.

The company's TriPlast system, for example, can place up to 54 bags per minute, enabling companies to save on labour costs and increase the efficiency of order processing, round the clock.

The company is already working alongside a leading UK online grocer and prominent retailers such as Picnic, helping them improve their e-commerce proposition.

Niverplast's TriPlast solution is the world's most compact multiple bag-placing machine for e-commerce.

It works 24 hours, non-stop, and handles prefabricated easy-open or T-shirt bags down to even ten micrometres.

Featuring on-screen high-density visualisation about warnings and possible machine functions, it is a reliable, low maintenance, cost-efficient solution for those looking to ramp up their online capabilities.

The TriPlast operates as a standalone unit, as well as part of an automatic production line, with a myriad of custom built possibilities on request.

Niverplast's solutions aim to speed up the packaging process and e-fulfilment capabilities with automatic bag-placing machines.

Niverplast, which celebrates its 35th year of operation this year, offers efficient, cost-effective solutions, backed by its specific knowledge of the internal logistics processes in the food and non-food industry – or, as the company itself puts it, 'We're Niverplast. A Dutch packaging company that wants you to be happy.'

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Moody's Updates Outlook On European Retail Industry To 'Positive'

Moody's Updates Outlook On European Retail Industry To 'Positive'
Online Share Of Retail Sales Rises To Close To A Fifth Amid Lockdowns, UN Study Finds

Online Share Of Retail Sales Rises To Close To A Fifth Amid Lockdowns, UN Study Finds
Chinese E-Commerce Market To Be Worth $3trn By 2024

Chinese E-Commerce Market To Be Worth $3trn By 2024
Russia's Ozon Opens New Fulfillment Hub In Siberia

Russia's Ozon Opens New Fulfillment Hub In Siberia
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Technology

Alibaba Reports First Operating Loss As A Public Company Thu, 13 May 2021

Alibaba Reports First Operating Loss As A Public Company
Amazon Wins Court Fight Against €250m EU Tax Order Wed, 12 May 2021

Amazon Wins Court Fight Against €250m EU Tax Order
Morrisons Launches New App And Loyalty Scheme Tue, 11 May 2021

Morrisons Launches New App And Loyalty Scheme
Plant-Growing Tech Firm Benson Hill To Go Public Mon, 10 May 2021

Plant-Growing Tech Firm Benson Hill To Go Public
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN