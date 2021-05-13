Niverplast: A Leading Provider Of Innovative Automated Packaging Solutions

Published on May 13 2021 11:41 AM in Technology tagged: E-Commerce / Innovation / Packaging / Niverplast

Niverplast is a leading provider of innovative automated packaging solutions that enable businesses to protect and transport a wide range of products, such as bread, meat, fish, fruit and vegetables, or any other product that needs to be packed in a bag and box.

With a history of developing cutting-edge standalone and turnkey packaging solutions for its clients, Niverplast's latest innovations are specifically tailored to the e-commerce market – one of the fastest-growing areas in retail, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has introduced packaging machines that can place single or multiple closed-loop recycled T-shirt plastic bags or paper bags into one crate or polystyrene box.

The company's TriPlast system, for example, can place up to 54 bags per minute, enabling companies to save on labour costs and increase the efficiency of order processing, round the clock.

The company is already working alongside a leading UK online grocer and prominent retailers such as Picnic, helping them improve their e-commerce proposition.

Niverplast's TriPlast solution is the world's most compact multiple bag-placing machine for e-commerce.

It works 24 hours, non-stop, and handles prefabricated easy-open or T-shirt bags down to even ten micrometres.

Featuring on-screen high-density visualisation about warnings and possible machine functions, it is a reliable, low maintenance, cost-efficient solution for those looking to ramp up their online capabilities.

The TriPlast operates as a standalone unit, as well as part of an automatic production line, with a myriad of custom built possibilities on request.

Niverplast's solutions aim to speed up the packaging process and e-fulfilment capabilities with automatic bag-placing machines.

Niverplast, which celebrates its 35th year of operation this year, offers efficient, cost-effective solutions, backed by its specific knowledge of the internal logistics processes in the food and non-food industry – or, as the company itself puts it, 'We're Niverplast. A Dutch packaging company that wants you to be happy.'