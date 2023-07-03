PepsiCo Joins AI Responsible Standards Project

PepsiCo has announced a collaboration with the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, an organisation dedicated to guiding and building the future of artificial intelligence.

As the first consumer packaged goods (CPG) company to join Stanford HAI's Corporate Affiliate Programme, PepsiCo said it aims to be the 'global corporate leader' in industrialised AI applications and responsible AI.

Ethical AI

The American multinational plans to gain insights that advance research, education, policy and practice throughout the industry.

PepsiCo will work with Stanford HAI to initially focus its research on ethical and responsible AI around a number of key industry areas.

The first area PepsiCo will focus on is supply chains, forecasting and smart manufacturing.

The company believes that with AI, the CPG industry can optimise daily operations throughout the supply chain, better predict future needs such as inventory levels and demand patterns, and reduce human error, saving time and resources.

PepsiCo has said growing consumer demand can be more effectively prioritised and managed with AI, resulting in increased engagement, improved customer loyalty and a better understanding of customers.

The soft drinks and snacking giant believes that AI establishes a more agile decision-making process, allowing associates to focus on creative and strategic work.

'Advancing Technology'

"At PepsiCo, we firmly believe that AI should augment the human experience and will contribute to our digitalisation efforts throughout the company," said Athina Kanioura, chief strategy and transformation officer at PepsiCo.

"Collectively, with Stanford HAI, we have a unique opportunity to engage with a community of leading experts, academics and engineers to understand the implications of this advancing technology and how it will enhance the human experience."

"As AI becomes more prevalent across the CPG industry, it is increasingly important to recognise the significance of ethical AI and its impact."

