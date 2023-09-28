Rohlik Group’s Knuspr.de Acquires Bringmeister Delivery Platform

Online food retailer Rohlik Group has announced that its Knuspr.de business, in Germany, has acquired Bringmeister, a food delivery platform operating in cities including Berlin, Munich, Augsburg and Ingolstadt.

Rohlik has acquired the business from Czech investment group Rockaway Capital, which, following the transaction, will acquire a stake in the business – the level of which will be determined based on the performance of the combined business over the coming year.

In a statement, Rohlik noted that it expects the Bringmeister business to elevate its revenue to around €900 million per annum once the business is integrated, as well as furthering the business’s geographical expansion.

Expanded Geography

The move adds the German capital, Berlin, to Knuspr.de’s network, as well as cementing its presence in Munich, where it will now hold more than 25% of the online grocery delivery market.

Knuspr.de plans to extend its services to ten additional German cities over the coming years, Rohlik noted.

‘Exceedingly Optimistic’

“We are exceedingly optimistic about the future of the online grocery sector, and particularly Rohlik Group, given our ultimate market proposition,” commented Tomáš Čupr, its founder.

“This transaction is a significant accelerator for our continued growth. We can’t wait to show what we have to offer to Bringmeister customers in Munich and Berlin.”

As part of the integration, Bringmeister’s Munich operations are scheduled to transition to Knuspr’s fully automated fulfilment centre in Garching, near Munich, in October, which will help reduce operational expenses.

In Berlin, the Bringmeister brand, which was previously owned by Edeka, will continue to operate until the start of 2024, when it will transfer to the Knuspr.de brand.

“The current situation in e-grocery shows a dynamic and growing market,” added Jakub Havrlant, chief executive of Rockaway Capital, the previous owner of Bringmeister.

“I am convinced that this transaction, which leads to the merger of Knuspr and Bringmeister, will strengthen Rohlik Group’s position in the German market significantly.”