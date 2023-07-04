Amazon Rolls Out Electric Vehicles In Germany

E-commerce giant Amazon will deploy its first European vans from U.S. electric vehicle maker Rivian in Germany over the coming weeks as part of long-term plans to electrify its transportation network.

Amazon said 300 electric vans will hit the roads in the Munich, Berlin, and Düsseldorf regions as part of a 100,000-vehicle order it made in 2019 from Rivian, in which it is the largest shareholder.

Rivian and Amazon will use a specially-designed shorter, thinner van than its US counterpart to better fit the streets in Europe's cities.

Investment In Electric Vehicles

Amazon has committed more than €1 billion to electrifying its fleet in Europe, with €400 million of that allocated to Germany.

“Amazon is committed to reaching net-zero carbon by 2040, and reducing our delivery-related emissions is a critical part of this goal,” said Rocco Bräuniger, country manager for Amazon.de.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Last year we delivered more than 45 million packages in Germany with electric vans and e-cargo bikes, and these new additions from Rivian will help us deliver packages more sustainably and to more customers.”

Rivian Electric Vehicles

The online retailer began rolling out Rivian vans in the United States last year and now has more than 3,000 vans delivering packages in over 500 U.S. cities and regions.

It aims to have 100,000 Rivian vehicles in its fleet globally by 2030.

According to Dagan Mishoulam, vice president, Strategy & Go To Market, Rivian, the company has had "incredible feedback from drivers in the US and we're excited to start international expansion in Germany. Today is a real milestone for us as it also marks the first Rivian vehicles in Europe and we’re very excited about our future in the region.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More: Amazon Sees Sales And Profit Ahead Of Expectations

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest supply chain news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.