Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Sustainability To Play A Key Role At EuroShop 2023

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Climate change is very much the challenge of our times, and now, with the additional hurdle of an energy crisis to overcome, environmental and resource protection is an imperative.

At EuroShop 2023, taking place in Düsseldorf from 26 February to 2 March, exhibitors will be showcasing their latest innovations in the area of environmental and social governance, and the efforts they are making to boost their sustainability credentials.

As part of the EuroShop Retail Design Awards, which have been presented at EuroShop since 2008, a new sustainability category will be included this year for the first time.

Messe Düsseldorf Embraces Sustainability

In addition, the organiser of EuroShop, Messe Düsseldorf, has taken active steps to build environmental and climate protection into its Corporate Governance Code.

With three photovoltaic systems producing 550,000 kWh annually (covering the needs of some 138 households), a CHP system, an automated refrigeration network, and demand-driven switching of air-handling systems, heating and lighting systems, Messe Düsseldorf has invested heavily in sustainability.

The net result of this is that despite growing exhibition space since the last hosting of EuroShop, between 4,200 and 5,000 tonnes of CO2 have been saved (compared to the reference year 2011). Heating energy requirements were reduced by 30%, and electricity consumption by 20%.

Net Zero Carbon Events Initiative

Elsewhere, in October 2021, Messe Düsseldorf joined the Net Zero Carbon Events Initiative, which has set itself the goal of halving its emissions by 2030 and reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

The organisers are hopeful that EuroShop 2023 will set a milestone in this direction.

EuroShop 2023 runs from Sunday, 26 February to Thursday, 2 March 2023, from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm daily. Admission tickets are only available online. For more information visit www.euroshop-tradefair.com

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest technology news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Gopuff Partners With Grubhub For Grocery Delivery
2
Technology

Too Good To Go Launches In Los Angeles
3
Technology

Former Ahold Delhaize CEO Boer Nominated For Chair At Just Eat Takeaway.com
4
Technology

Carrefour Poland Uses eRobots To Sell Select Products
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com