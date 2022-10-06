Sustainability To Play A Key Role At EuroShop 2023

Climate change is very much the challenge of our times, and now, with the additional hurdle of an energy crisis to overcome, environmental and resource protection is an imperative.

At EuroShop 2023, taking place in Düsseldorf from 26 February to 2 March, exhibitors will be showcasing their latest innovations in the area of environmental and social governance, and the efforts they are making to boost their sustainability credentials.

As part of the EuroShop Retail Design Awards, which have been presented at EuroShop since 2008, a new sustainability category will be included this year for the first time.

Messe Düsseldorf Embraces Sustainability

In addition, the organiser of EuroShop, Messe Düsseldorf, has taken active steps to build environmental and climate protection into its Corporate Governance Code.

With three photovoltaic systems producing 550,000 kWh annually (covering the needs of some 138 households), a CHP system, an automated refrigeration network, and demand-driven switching of air-handling systems, heating and lighting systems, Messe Düsseldorf has invested heavily in sustainability.

The net result of this is that despite growing exhibition space since the last hosting of EuroShop, between 4,200 and 5,000 tonnes of CO2 have been saved (compared to the reference year 2011). Heating energy requirements were reduced by 30%, and electricity consumption by 20%.

Net Zero Carbon Events Initiative

Elsewhere, in October 2021, Messe Düsseldorf joined the Net Zero Carbon Events Initiative, which has set itself the goal of halving its emissions by 2030 and reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

The organisers are hopeful that EuroShop 2023 will set a milestone in this direction.

EuroShop 2023 runs from Sunday, 26 February to Thursday, 2 March 2023, from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm daily. Admission tickets are only available online. For more information visit www.euroshop-tradefair.com

