Uber To Expand On-Demand Grocery Delivery Across Midwest

Uber Technologies has entered into a partnership with Michigan-headquartered grocery retailer Meijer to offer on-demand, scheduled grocery delivery service to customers across the Midwest.

The partnership will also help Uber Eats expand its offering of groceries for consumers across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

Nearly 250 Meijer locations will be added to Uber and Uber Eats, beginning this week and continuing through the winter.

It will allow shoppers to order a range of goods for the festive season, including Meijer must-haves, such as fresh and frozen turkeys, baked goods, and fresh produce, among others.

Uber Eats app will highlight Meijer locations as featured stores this season and include it in featured stores.

Uber One members will be able to avail of deliveries free of charge, and it is offering 5% off on Meijer orders worth $35 or more, subject to certain conditions.

All shoppers will receive $10 off their first Meijer order worth $40 and above from Uber Eats with a code, which will be valid up to 31 December 2022.

'Focus On Innovation'

"Meijer is known for freshness — fresh food, fresh thinking and a focus on innovation makes them a natural partner for Uber," said Christian Freese, Uber's head of grocery and new verticals across the US and Canada.

"We're thrilled to be bringing their fresh selection to Uber and Uber Eats across much of the country, and to be working together to deliver must-have groceries to America's doorsteps, just in time for the holidays."

Uber launched its grocery delivery service in July 2020 and has seen consistent growth in the US for its grocery category through partnerships with retailers, including Meijer, Albertsons Companies, SpartanNash, Grocery Outlet, and more regional and national groups.

In addition to prepared food, Uber offers grocery, convenience, alcohol and retail selection in more than 30 countries across the world, with approximately 124 million people using the platform every month.

