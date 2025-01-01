Groceries
Walmart Raises Annual Forecasts, Betting On Strong Holiday Shopping
Walmart has raised its annual sales and profit forecast for the third consecutive time, a sign that it may be gaining market share ahead of the holiday sea...
UK Supermarket Sales Slow Down As Consumers Scale Back Spending: Study Finds
Sales at UK supermarkets slowed in the last four weeks to 2 November 2024 as shoppers scaled back their expenditure ahead of Christmas and Black Friday pro...
