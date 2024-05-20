52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Technology

Walmart Announces International Launch Of Data Analytics Platform Walmart Luminate

By Dayeeta Das
US retailer Walmart is launching its data analytics product suite, Walmart Luminate, internationally with Walmex, in Mexico, followed by Walmart Canada later this year.

In line with the strategy used in the US, Walmart will launch the platform in phases, starting with the shopper behaviour feature, followed by channel performance and customer perception.

The initiative will give merchants and suppliers a shared view of customers and Walmart’s products – from the physical to the digital shelf, the company added.

Walmart Luminate

Walmart Luminate seeks to enhance the customer experience across the entire value chain by offering a comprehensive data analytics product suite.

The initiative is part of Walmart Data Venture, a division dedicated to exploring new business applications of Walmart’s first-party data.

Walmart Luminate will allow multi-market suppliers to leverage the platform outside the US to prepare their businesses to address changing consumer behaviour.

The data analytics platform has helped businesses to optimise their retail strategies – from product assortment to product development – levelling the playing field for suppliers of all sizes.

Currently, 90% of Walmart’s largest suppliers have signed up for a Walmart Luminate Charter subscription, and some smaller suppliers account for approximately 50% of its total subscriptions.

Extended Value Proposition

Walmart acquired Volt Systems in 2022 and has since extended its value proposition to store operators and primary service providers.

The service offers on-demand visibility to merchandising resources that help customers find the right product, in the right place, at the right time.

“At Kimberly-Clark, Walmart Luminate has played an integral role in our strategy,” said Amanda Coussoule, vice-president of sales for Walmart at Kimberly-Clark.

“Walmart Luminate empowers us to tailor our offerings precisely to consumer needs, ensuring unparalleled shopping experiences. Extending this capability to Walmex and Walmart Canada will further enhance our ability to make data-driven decisions.”

