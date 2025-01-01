52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Lidl GB Investment Into British Food Business To Reach €25 Billion

New Price Negotiation Legislation In France Could Be Credit Negative For Retailers: Moody's

New legislation in France that changes the rules of annual negotiations between French suppliers and retailers is likely to be credit negative for the groc...

Walmart Says Some Suppliers Working With Retailer To Cut Prices

Senior Walmart executives have said some suppliers are responding to the U.S. retailer's efforts to lower prices despite their own struggles with high infl...

