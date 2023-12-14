A Quarter Of UK Consumers Plan To 'Scale Back' Christmas Dinner, Study Finds

Cost-of-living pressures mean that a quarter (25%) of UK consumers are set to 'scale back' their Christmas dinner plans, a new study by customer analytics group STRAT7 Researchbods has found.

Financial challenges mean that 12% of British consumers plan to offer fewer dishes than usual (rising to 19% within the 25 to 34 age group), while one in ten (9%) plan to provide smaller servings, the survey of 2,000 UK adults found.

In addition, one in seven households (14%) say that they expect their Christmas guests to contribute to the cost of celebrations, while just under a fifth (19%) say that they plan to drink less alcohol due to the cost of living. This rises to a quarter of those aged 18-24 and 35-44 (both 26%).

'Cornerstone of the Year'

“While around a third of those we surveyed view Christmas dinner as the hardest meal of the year, it’s still one most of us are reluctant to outsource," commented Frances Revel-Cooper, head of custom insight at STRAT7 Researchbods. "This means it remains a cornerstone of the year for the grocery sector. That said, this year has also seen the continuing impact of the cost-of-living crisis – which is going to affect Christmas food and drink bills as well.

“In short, changing customer preferences are a major challenge to profitability, the businesses that come out on top will be those that best understand their customers and adapt accordingly."

In terms of what foods are likely to grace UK Christmas dinner tables, the survey indicates that roast potatoes are the preferred Christmas accompaniment, appearing in 81% of Christmas dinners. This surpasses other holiday staples such as stuffing (69%), turkey (67%), Brussels sprouts (67%), carrots (67%), and pigs in blankets (65%).

Yorkshire puddings are included in 51% of households' Christmas dinners, while broccoli is served in 39% of households, and peas in 38%. Approximately 23% of households offer cauliflower cheese.

For individuals with dietary preferences or requirements, such as vegetarians, vegans, or those with food intolerances, around one in five (18%) bring their own dishes to Christmas dinner. This percentage increases to 25% for those aged 18-24 and 28% for those aged 25-34.