Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Aryzta Sees Third-Quarter Revenue Up By A Quarter In Europe

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Bakery giant Aryzta has reported a 25.6% increase in organic revenue in its European operations in the third quarter of its financial year, with France and Germany performing strongly, it said.

At group level, the business reported 'strong' organic growth of 22.6% in the quarter, with total continuing revenue up 20.1% to €433.9 million.

Following on from a strong first half, its third quarter performance was driven by volume growth of 15.6% and a price/mix improvement of 7.0%.

Across the first nine months of the year, the business reported revenue of €1.27 billion, an organic increase of 16.3%, comprising volume growth of 12.7% and a price/mix contribution of 3.6%.

Pricing 'accelerated significantly' in the third quarter, to 6.1%, which reflected the 'ongoing work to recover widespread inflationary costs', it said. It added that it expected inflationary pressures to remain in place, 'with limited respite expected in the near term'.

Positive Pricing/Mix Contribution

“While the Q3 organic growth performance is strongly volume driven, significant progress was also achieved in terms of positive pricing and mix contributions," commented Urs Jordi, Aryzta chief executive. "This reflects the continuous engagement with our customers around the widespread inflationary trends through price and increased innovation activity to improve mix contribution.

"We remain fully focused on delivering continuous business performance improvement to ensure we keep abreast of the volatile input environment and its challenges."

The group has increased its full-year organic revenue growth guidance to 14% to 16%.

Read More: Aryzta Doubles Bakery Capacity In Malaysia

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Tate & Lyle Opens New Customer Innovation And Collaboration Centre In Santiago
2
Features

The Inflation Fallout – Who Will Be The FMCG Brand Winners And Losers?
3
A-Brands

Barry Callebaut Inaugurates Chocolate Academy Centre In Morocco
4
A-Brands

Hilton Food Group Reports Trading 'In Line With Expectations'
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com