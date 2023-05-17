52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Ben & Jerry's Appoints Dave Stever As Its New Chief Executive

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

Ben & Jerry's, a subsidiary of Unilever, has appointed company veteran Dave Stever as its new chief executive officer.

In 1988, Stever commenced his career with the ice cream brand as a tour guide at its Waterbury factory in Vermont, US.

He worked his way up to the company's marketing and management team and went on to become its chief marketing officer – a position he has held for the past 12 years.

When the Ben & Jerry's became a part of Unilever 20 years ago, he was already an established leader in its marketing team.

Anuradha Mittal, Ben & Jerry's board chair said, "The board is very pleased with the selection of Dave as Ben & Jerry's next CEO, and not just because of his passion for our euphoric super-premium ice cream.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Dave's long history at Ben & Jerry's along with his recognition of the integral role that the company's values and social mission play in our growth and our commitment to advancing justice and equity in the world, make him the best choice to write the next chapter in Ben & Jerry's remarkable story."

Building Partnerships

Stever was instrumental in creating partnerships with Dave Matthews Band, Stephen Colbert, Willie Nelson, Sir Elton John, Jimmy Fallon, Colin Kaepernick, Netflix, Chance the Rapper, Tony's Chocolonely and Ava DuVernay.

It is first time since cofounder Ben Cohen stepped down as CEO in 1994 that a staff member has been promoted to the top role.

Stever succeeds Matthew McCarthy, who recently retired from Ben & Jerry's after five years at the helm.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Ben and I have known Dave for over three decades and we are absolutely thrilled that he will be leading Ben & Jerry's into the next chapter of our company's history," said cofounder Jerry Greenfield.

"Dave started out 30 years ago as a tour guide. And now he's CEO. He knows Ben & Jerry's inside and out. He lives it and breathes it. We are psyched to have someone with Dave's talent, passion and demonstrated ability as our CEO," added cofounder Ben Cohen.

Read More: Unilever Named Official Sponsor Of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

'Stable' Outlook For Consumer Products Amid Economic Uncertainty: Moody's
2
A-Brands

Sweden's Essity Kicks Off Sale Of Majority Stake In Hong Kong's Vinda, Sources Say
3
A-Brands

Imperial Brands First-Half Profit Rises On Price Hike Boost
4
A-Brands

Baker Greggs Sees More Growth As Shoppers Seek Value
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com