Bonduelle Posts Growth In Revenue, Operating Income In FY 2022-23

Prepared vegetables firm Bonduelle has reported a 9.2% year-on-year increase in revenue to € 2.4 billion in its full year ended 30 June 2023.

Bonduelle's current operating income increased by almost a quarter (24.8%) during the financial year, or by 26.9% on a like-for-like basis, to €65.9 million.

However, the group's net income declined by 59.1% year-on-year to €14.5 million from €35.4 million in the previous fiscal year.

Commenting on the company's performance, Xavier Unkovic, chief executive officer said, "In an environment of widespread inflation and where strong geopolitical tensions remain in certain regions where the group operates, the diversity of our activities (long-life, fresh and processed), our production and sales regions, distribution channels (retail, food service) and our products either branded or private label enabled the Bonduelle Group to post a growth in both revenue and current operating income."

Divisional Performance

The company's canned division reported a 17.5% increase in reported revenue to €1.1 billion, while the frozen segment registered 17.0% growth to €278.8 million.

Revenue in the fresh processed unit amounted to €1 billion, down 0.5% on a reported basis.

The company's Europe zone generated revenue worth €1.5 billion, up 11.6% on a like-for-like basis, and accounted for 62.7% of the company's business activity.

The revenue in the company's non-Europe segment, representing 37.3% of the business activity over FY, recorded growth of 6.3% on reported figures and 5.8% on a like-for-like basis.

Outlook

Bonduelle Group is targeting revenue growth of around 5% for 2023-2024 of € 2.53 billion and an operating margin exceeding 3%.

Unkovic stated, "The financial year 2023-2024 starts in a climate of significant deconsumption, fuelled by still important inflation. More than ever, our ability to innovate and offer product differentiation through strong and accessible brands will be key elements in the necessary recovery of the group’s profitability."