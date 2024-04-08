Brands Tap Solar Eclipse For Long-Term Consumer Connection: GlobalData

Food and beverage companies have identified a major promotional opportunity in the total solar eclipse that will cross North America today (8 April 2024), according to GlobalData.

Aptly named snack brands are grabbing the opportunity offered by the cosmic event on new flavours or social media campaigns.

SunChips is planning to unveil a limited-edition flavour exclusively during the four-minute eclipse.

Elsewhere, MoonPie has promoted a 'Total Eclipse Survival Kit' that includes solar eclipse viewing glasses.

Katrina Diamonon, principal analyst of food and foodservice at GlobalData commented, “This can easily be perceived as an excuse for brands to launch a wacky flavour or engage in an opportunistic social media stunt to go viral.

“But this is a genuinely rare and wondrous occurrence that will serve as a bonding experience for millions of Americans. It is a unique moment that transcends the social and political divides that have characterised the country of late. It is no wonder that brands would strive to be a part of this.”

'Experiential Branding'

Diamonon added that consumers value products that are aligned with enjoyment beyond the actual product itself. “It is a version of experiential branding whereby brands focus on the overall experience that the consumer is interested in, rather than just the product features and attributes,” she added.

A survey conducted by GlobalData found that over six-in-10 (64%) consumers globally consider new experiences associated with product purchases to be either 'essential' or 'nice to have' when making a purchase decision.

This reflects the perceived benefits of experiences over possessions, including emotional fulfilment and lasting memories.

Diamonon stated, “The key question then becomes to what extent can brands build on this excitement and goodwill and translate this into long-term consumer advocacy. Tapping into the significance of the eclipse – beyond its scientific relevance – is important.

“This celestial event is unifying and connecting people in ways that few can, and brands that can celebrate the power of shared experiences are most likely to resonate with consumers once the sun reappears.” [Image courtesy: 123rf.com]