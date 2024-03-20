52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
A-Brands

Britvic Appoints Romeo Lacerda As Non-Executive Director

By Dayeeta Das
Soft drinks firm Britvic has appointed Romeo Lacerda to its board as a non-executive director and member of its audit and nomination committees.

He will join the Britvic board on 27 March 2024, the company added.

Commenting on his new role, Lacerda said, "I have followed Britvic's growth trajectory, especially in Brazil, with great interest over the years and it is an honour to be invited to join the board.

"Britvic is committed to building a truly sustainable business that delivers lasting value for stakeholders throughout the value chain - from suppliers and employees to shoppers, from retailers and hospitality outlets to investors. Their commitment to offering healthier choices across the portfolio stands out for me, and I am looking forward to being a part of the team."

Romeo Lacerda

Lacerda is a seasoned professional with 35 years of extensive commercial experience in the FMCG sector.

He started his career at Unilever, before moving to Kraft Foods in 1995, which later became Mondelēz.

During his tenure with Mondelēz, he spent 15 years working in commercial strategy and sales roles in Brazil before taking on the role of president across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

In 2021, he moved to Inchcape plc as chief executive officer of the Americas division.

Britvic chair Ian Durant welcomed Lacerda and stated, "Romeo's exceptional knowledge and experience of the commercial FMCG landscape, coupled with his deep understanding of our growth market in Brazil, will make him an invaluable asset to the Britvic board."

Elsewhere, Sue Clark has stepped down from the board having completed a handover to the new chair of the remuneration committee, Georgina Harvey.

Read More: Britvic Expands Portfolio With UK, Brazil Acquisitions

