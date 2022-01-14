Britvic Brazil To Plant 2,000 Trees As Part Of Forest Project

Britvic Brazil is planting a forest with close to 2,000 trees covering an area of two and a half acres, with each tree representing an employee of the soft drinks company.

As the number of employees increase in the company, more trees will be added to the forest, the beverage maker added.

The Britvic Forest

The Britvic Forest, part of the company’s Healthier People, Healthier Planet sustainability strategy, has so far seen Britvic Brazil plant 1,700 saplings in Astolfo Dutra, Minas Gerais.

It is located five kilometres from the company's factory in the region.

The initiative aligns with the company's mission to create a better tomorrow, with the idea first being announced in September of last year during Arbor Day celebrations.

Julia Caper, corporate communications coordinator, explained, "The Britvic Forest project not only contributes to the reduction of carbon emissions, it also aims to bring company employees closer together and demonstrates one of our core values, stronger together."

Rebeca Correia, Agro-industrial purchasing manager, added, "In addition to having their own sapling, our employees will be able to monitor it virtually through technology developed with the use of drones and Google Earth, and an identification number assigned to each tree.

"This activity will help us bring even more balance to the Astolfo Dutra region and is just the beginning of our expansion project in terms of caring for the planet."

Britvic Brazil agronomist team will maintain the area and plant new trees every three months, in line with the arrival of new employees.

The forestation will continue to expand and mirror the company's growth over the coming years.

Green Initiatives