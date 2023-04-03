52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Britvic Names British Airways Executive Rebecca Napier As New Finance Chief

By Dayeeta Das
Drinks group Britvic plc has announced the appointment of Rebecca Napier to its board as chief financial officer and executive director.

She will succeed Joanne Wilson, who will be leaving the company in the near future.

The company will confirm her joining date in due course.

In the new role, Napier will be responsible for the company's finance function across all markets where it operates as well as chair the ESG Committee.

Simon Litherland, chief executive officer of Britvic described Napier as "a strong addition to the Britvic board and executive team."

"Rebecca brings a wealth of commercial, regulatory, and international experience, which, coupled with her financial and leadership expertise will be invaluable as we continue to successfully grow our business," he added.

Rebecca Napier

Napier held various finance roles at British Airways for the past 16 years. She is currently serving as its chief financial officer.

During her stint with British Airways, she also served in roles for the International Airlines Group (IAG) entity.

She sits on the IAG Loyalty and IAG Cargo boards in parallel to her role with British Airways.

Napier is a chartered accountant and commenced her career at Deloitte before joining the audit team of British Airways.

At the time, the airline company was listed in both the UK and the US.

Commenting on her new role, Napier said, "I am very much looking forward to joining the Britvic team as the company continues to deliver value across people, planet, and financial performance metrics for all its stakeholders."

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A Brands news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

