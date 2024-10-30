Campbell's 'State of the Sides' Report Reveals US Households' Thanksgiving Habits

Campbell's has revealed the 2024 edition of its State of the Sides report, which examines the side dishes and recipe trends that US households will be turning to for the upcoming Thanksgiving holidays.

Thanksgiving falls on Thursday 28 November this year, and according to Campbell's, more than half of revellers (55%) would rather pile their plates with side dishes than with the traditional Thanksgiving turkey.

Holiday Traditions

"For generations, Campbell's has been at the center of holiday traditions and tables, bringing flavour to family tables across the country," commented Marci Raible, vice president, integrated marketing, Campbell's.

"As we celebrate the third year of our State of the Sides report, it's clear that side dishes are the cornerstone of holiday meals and memories—and Campbell's is an essential ingredient in creating these beloved dishes."

Side Dishes

Some 40% of respondents say they’d be content with a plate full of only side dishes, while 45% say that they crave creamy, comforting flavours, and 38% excited about cheesy options.

Gen Z consumers, especially those aged 18 to 27, demonstrates a particular fondness for mac and cheese, with 45% naming it their top side choice each year.

Elsewhere, 'Friendsgiving' celebrations have become increasingly popular, with nearly 45% of participants joining in this annual ritual, according to Campbell's. This modern take on Thanksgiving allows for culinary experimentation with side dishes and offers friends the chance to connect over shared meals.

The State of the Sides report also explores popular Thanksgiving traditions that extend beyond the dinner table, including watching a Thanksgiving Day parade, playing and watching American football, and curating the perfect musical playlist to set the mood.

In September, Campbell's announced that it was dropping the 'soup' from its company name, to become 'The Campbell's Company', or just Campbell's for short.