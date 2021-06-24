Coca-Cola, Alibaba Group CEOs Named As Consumer Goods Forum Co-Chairs

Published on Jun 24 2021 3:15 PM in A-Brands tagged: Coca-Cola / Alibaba / Consumer Goods Forum / CGF / CGF Summit

The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) has announced the appointment of two new co-chairs to its organisation, Daniel Zhang, chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group, and James Quincey, chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company.

The announcement was made following a board of directors meeting held during the CGF's Global Summit, which was held virtually this year.

Zhang and Quincey will replace outgoing co-chairs Özgür Tort, CEO of Migros Ticaret, and Emmanuel Faber, former chairman and CEO of Danone.

Under their leadership, in the past two years the CGF has established eight Coalitions of Action – Forest Positive, Plastic Waste, Food Waste, Collaboration for Healthier Lives, Product Data, Human Rights – Working to End Forced Labour, Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative (SSCI) and Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) – launched the GFSI Race to the Top Framework, published a series of commodity roadmaps (covering palm oil, soy and paper, pulp and fibre-based packaging), brought leaders together for a series of CEO-led Virtual Knowledge Series events, and implemented a myriad of other initiatives.

'Starting To See Benefits'

“Özgür and Emmanuel have done a fabulous job during very challenging times," commented Wai-Chan Chan, managing Director, The Consumer Goods Forum. "Under their stewardship, the CGF has re-focused to ensure positive impacts on the ground happen quicker and more effectively and we are now starting to see the benefits of this work.

"However, we are only just getting started and I look forward to now working more closely with James and Daniel as we get to driving positive change faster than ever, and ensure our industry has a positive voice built on tangible actions as we head towards the UN Food Systems Summit and COP 26. Despite our successes, we know there is still a lot more we can do."

Elsewhere, two vice co-chairs have also been named by the CGF – Frans Muller, CEO of Ahold Delhaize, and Alan Jope, CEO of Unilever.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.