ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Coca-Cola, Alibaba Group CEOs Named As Consumer Goods Forum Co-Chairs

Published on Jun 24 2021 3:15 PM in A-Brands tagged: Coca-Cola / Alibaba / Consumer Goods Forum / CGF / CGF Summit

Coca-Cola, Alibaba Group CEOs Named As Consumer Goods Forum Co-Chairs

The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) has announced the appointment of two new co-chairs to its organisation, Daniel Zhang, chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group, and James Quincey, chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company.

The announcement was made following a board of directors meeting held during the CGF's Global Summit, which was held virtually this year.

Zhang and Quincey will replace outgoing co-chairs Özgür Tort, CEO of Migros Ticaret, and Emmanuel Faber, former chairman and CEO of Danone.

Under their leadership, in the past two years the CGF has established eight Coalitions of Action – Forest Positive, Plastic Waste, Food Waste, Collaboration for Healthier Lives, Product Data, Human Rights – Working to End Forced Labour, Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative (SSCI) and Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) – launched the GFSI Race to the Top Framework, published a series of commodity roadmaps (covering palm oil, soy and paper, pulp and fibre-based packaging), brought leaders together for a series of CEO-led Virtual Knowledge Series events, and implemented a myriad of other initiatives.

'Starting To See Benefits'

“Özgür and Emmanuel have done a fabulous job during very challenging times," commented Wai-Chan Chan, managing Director, The Consumer Goods Forum. "Under their stewardship, the CGF has re-focused to ensure positive impacts on the ground happen quicker and more effectively and we are now starting to see the benefits of this work.

"However, we are only just getting started and I look forward to now working more closely with James and Daniel as we get to driving positive change faster than ever, and ensure our industry has a positive voice built on tangible actions as we head towards the UN Food Systems Summit and COP 26. Despite our successes, we know there is still a lot more we can do."

Elsewhere, two vice co-chairs have also been named by the CGF – Frans Muller, CEO of Ahold Delhaize, and Alan Jope, CEO of Unilever.

A full review of this year's Consumer Goods Forum Global Summit will be featured in the next edition of ESM: European Supermarket Magazine, an official media partner for the event.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Ronaldo's Coca-Cola Snub Unravels Brand's Efforts To Promote Healthier Options: Analysis

Ronaldo's Coca-Cola Snub Unravels Brand's Efforts To Promote Healthier Options: Analysis
The Ocean Cleanup And Coca-Cola Announce Partnership

The Ocean Cleanup And Coca-Cola Announce Partnership
Coca-Cola In EU Antitrust Crosshairs

Coca-Cola In EU Antitrust Crosshairs
Coca-Cola Announces Plans To Discontinue Energy Drink In North America

Coca-Cola Announces Plans To Discontinue Energy Drink In North America
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

Post Coronavirus, Brands Will Need To Work Harder To Retain Customer Loyalty: BCG Thu, 24 Jun 2021

Post Coronavirus, Brands Will Need To Work Harder To Retain Customer Loyalty: BCG
Notes From Africa: Arla Foods, Shoprite, Soufflet, Maphlix Trust, Delta Corporation Thu, 24 Jun 2021

Notes From Africa: Arla Foods, Shoprite, Soufflet, Maphlix Trust, Delta Corporation
GSK Unveils Plan For Consumer Healthcare Unit Wed, 23 Jun 2021

GSK Unveils Plan For Consumer Healthcare Unit
Beiersdorf To Invest €170m In New European Hub Wed, 23 Jun 2021

Beiersdorf To Invest €170m In New European Hub
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN