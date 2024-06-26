52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
A-Brands

Coca-Cola Appoints Arnab Roy As President Of Coca-Cola Global Category

By Dayeeta Das
Coca-Cola Appoints Arnab Roy As President Of Coca-Cola Global Category

The Coca‑Cola Company has named Arnab Roy as president of the Coca‑Cola global category, effective from 1 September 2024.

Roy will be based in Atlanta and report to Manolo Arroyo, executive vice-president and global chief marketing officer of Coca‑Cola, the company noted.

Most recently, Roy served as vice-president of marketing for Coca‑Cola’s Indian and South-West Asian operating unit.

In his new role, Roy succeeds Selman Careaga, who has taken up the position of president of the company’s ASEAN (Association of South-East Asian Nations) and South-Pacific operating unit.

Commenting on the appointment, Arroyo stated, “Arnab comes to this new role with a strong track record in building teams and leading marketers across multiple geographies and cultures.

“He has driven results throughout his career, especially in his most recent role in India.”

An Experienced Professional

Roy is an experienced professional who joined Coca-Cola in 2001, as a management trainee.

He then took up multiple roles – across sales, brand marketing, media and innovation – in India over the next decade.

Therein, he led the launch of Minute Maid, oversaw the expansion of fruit drink brand Maaza, and spearheaded the revival of the Coca‑Cola brand.

From 2010 to 2014, Roy served as director of global sports and entertainment and was responsible for the integrated marketing programme for the 2014 FIFA World Cup, in Brazil.

He then became senior director of sparkling beverages for Coca-Cola’s former ASEAN business unit from 2014 to 2018, leading the division across more than a dozen countries, including the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

From 2018 to 2020, he served as global vice-president for trademark with Coca‑Cola and delivered plans to accelerate the growth of Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar across the company’s top 40 markets.

In 2021, he stepped in as the head of marketing for Coca‑Cola’s Indian and South-West Asian operating unit, driving consistent double-digit growth for the overall business and consolidating share leadership in the sparkling and juice categories.

Roy earned his MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, in 2001, and an executive MBA from Harvard Business School in 2017.

