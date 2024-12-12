Coca-Cola Appoints Henrique Braun As Chief Operating Officer

The Coca-Cola Company has appointed Henrique Braun as its new chief operating officer and executive vice president, effective 1 January 2025.

In the new role, Braun will be responsible for the company's operating units at a global level and report to chair and chief executive officer, James Quincey, Coca-Cola noted.

Currently, he serves as executive vice president and president of international development, overseeing the company’s operating units for Latin America; Japan & South Korea; ASEAN & South Pacific; Greater China and Mongolia; Africa; India & Southwest Asia; and Eurasia and the Middle East.

Commenting on the appointment, Quincey stated, “Henrique has built an impressive track record of driving our growth strategy along with numerous operational accomplishments, all while keeping the consumer as the centre of decisions.

“He has proven to be a trusted, strategic leader with a reputation for developing talent and delivering results.”

Henrique Braun

Braun is an experienced professional, who joined The Coca-Cola Company in 1996 in Atlanta and took up roles of increasing responsibility in North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

It included positions in the supply chain, new business development, marketing, innovation, general management, and bottling operations.

Before his current role, he served as president of the Latin America operating unit from 2020 to 2022, and as president of the Brazil business unit from 2016 to 2020.

From 2013 to 2016, he served as president of the company’s Greater China and Korea business unit.

Braun added, “I am energised and honoured to take on this broader role and look forward to partnering with James, our executive leadership team, bottling partners and associates to deliver on our total beverage strategy and drive growth across the company and our system worldwide.”