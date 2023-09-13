Coca-Cola Looks To The Year 3000 With AI-Powered Beverage

Coca-Cola has announced the launch of a limited edition beverage, Coca‑Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar, which was developed using 'insights gathered from artificial intelligence', as well as consumer perspectives.

The drink, which invites consumers to 'imagine what the future tastes and feels like', will be available for a limited time in the United States, Canada and China, as well as selected European and African markets.

Coke Of The Future

“We hope that Coca‑Cola will still be as relevant and refreshing in the year 3000 as it is today, so we challenged ourselves to explore the concept of what a Coke from the future might taste like—and what kind of experiences would a Coke from the future unlock?” commented Oana Vlad, senior director, global strategy, The Coca‑Cola Company.

“The ‘Real Magic’ brand platform celebrates unexpected connections that make the ordinary extraordinary, so we intentionally brought human intelligence and AI together for an uplifting expression of what Coca‑Cola believes tomorrow will bring.”

The pack features a QR code, which provides access to the Coca‑Cola Creations Hub, where users can filter photos through the 'Y3000 AI Cam' to envision what their current reality could look like in the future, the beverage giant said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coca-Cola Creations

The launch of Coca‑Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar followed on from a number of other products launched as part of the Coca‑Cola Creations series, including Coca‑Cola Ultimate Zero Sugar, Coca‑Cola Move, Coca‑Cola Starlight, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar Byte, a limited-edition Coca‑Cola from music artist Marshmello, Coca‑Cola Dreamworld and Coca‑Cola Soul Blast.

“The role of every drop is to leverage the latest, most advanced technologies and cultural trends to create novel experiences,” Vlad added.

“After leaning into Augmented Reality last year, we’re embracing the power of AI and continuing to build our company’s capabilities in this exciting space. Coca‑Cola Creations has created new pathways to deepen our engagement with existing fans and those who may not have considered the brand before.”