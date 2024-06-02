52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
A-Brands

Coca-Cola Still The Most Purchased Brand In The World: Kantar

By Steve Wynne-Jones
The latest edition of Kantar's annual Brand Footprint report has found that Coca-Cola remains the most-purchased brand on a global level, chosen on the shelves nearly 8.3 billion times by customers.

Coca-Cola has also seen an increase in penetration – the percentage of households purchasing the brand – by 2.6%, Kantar's data showed.

Kantar's Brand Footprint report analyses consumer behaviour in 62 markets, representing 76% of the world's population and 86% of the planet's GDP.

This year's report found that average food spend per household has risen to more than $1,000 (€919.53), an increase of close to 60% compared to the level of spend recorded a decade ago, in 2013.

Red Bull The Fastest-Growing Brand

Other findings from the report include that Red Bull is now the fastest-growing FMCG brand (17.8%) in terms of the number of times purchased, driven by the capture of new shoppers in markets such as Brazil, mainland China, France, Germany and the United States.

Elsewhere, Sunsilk is the most successful brand at attracting new shoppers, with more than 26 million new households having purchased the brand in 2023.

Consumer Spend

On average, spending on consumer goods brands increased by 8.6% to $1,052 (€967.35) per shopper.

This growth was driven by food inflation, which rose by 4% on average over the year, and a tendency for consumers to indulge at home and purchase high-end products as a coping strategy in response to the rising cost of living.

A compilation of these indulgent purchases and high-end brand products has led to an average increase in spending per item of 6.7%.

Shoppers in the United States spent the most on packaged consumer goods, with an average of $3,063 (€2816.52) per household, Kantar's data showed, while Bangladesh had the lowest average spending, at less than $159 (€146.21) per household.

The full Brand Footprint rankings can be found here.

