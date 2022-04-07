Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Conagra Brands Lowers Profit Outlook As Supply Chain Costs Bite

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Conagra Brands Inc on Thursday lowered its full-year profit forecast despite multiple rounds of price hikes, as an overburdened supply chain cut into the packaged food maker's margins.

Shares of Chicago-based Conagra fell about 2.5% in premarket trade, after it reported a decline in quarterly operating margin due to higher-than-expected costs in its frozen foods and snacks divisions.

Business at packaged food companies like Conagra has come under pressure since the pandemic, taking a hit from a strained supply chain driving up freight costs while resurgent demand for commodities resulted in higher costs of ingredients such as corn, wheat, proteins and edible oils.

"We experienced higher-than-expected cost pressures as the third quarter progressed and expect those pressures to continue into the fourth quarter," chief executive officer Sean Connolly said.

Inflation

The maker of Duncan Hines cake mixes expects gross inflation to be about 16% for the year, higher than its previous view of about 14%

Similar to rivals Kellogg and Kraft Heinz, Conagra has implemented several rounds of pricing actions in recent months amid little to no pushback from consumers, but the company does not expect to fully offset the cost pressures in fiscal 2022 due to the lag in implementation of the price hikes.

It now expects adjusted profit to be about $2.35 per share, compared with the approximately $2.50 it projected earlier.

Conagra was still able to top third-quarter sales estimates and raise its annual core sales forecast on the back of higher prices coupled with sustained demand.

Net sales rose a better-than-expected 5.1% to $2.91 billion in the third quarter ended 27 February, while an adjusted profit of 58 cents per share was in line with market estimates.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

The Sweets & Snacks Expo Offers 25 Years of Cutting-Edge Inspiration
2
A-Brands

Keurig Dr Pepper Names Ozan Dokmecioglu As New CEO
3
A-Brands

Britain's GSK Stops Supplement, Vitamin Sales To Russia
4
A-Brands

Moody's Changes Outlook For Consumer Goods Sector From 'Positive' To 'Stable'
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com