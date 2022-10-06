Subscribe Login
Discover A Wide Range Of Foods 'Made In The USA' At SIAL Paris

At SIAL Paris 2022, the non-profit export support organisations Food Export Northeast and Midwest will be supporting 21 American companies, showcasing the versatility of foods 'Made in the USA'.

Visit Food Export Northeast and Midwest at booth N86 in Hall 4 to learn all about its Food Show Plus participants, their premium products and where to find them at the show.

From award-winning mochi ice cream to selected nuts and dried fruits, BBQ specialties, organic gourmet mints, finest baked goods or high-quality grains and pulses – the companies exhibiting with Food Export offer it all.

Participating companies will include:

Allied International Corp – Hall 4 – Booth L100
Offering Quality Snacks, Condiments, and Sweets

American Bean LLC – Hall 4 – Booth L066
Trading Varieties of Premium Dry Beans

Anchor Ingredients Co., LLC – Hall 4 – Booth L066
Handling Grains, Seeds, and Pulses for the Food and Pet Food Market

BNutty Gourmet Peanut Butter – Hall 4 – Booth P103
Producing Premium Peanut Butter in Loads of Flavours

Cellars at Jasper Hill – Hall 7 – Booth C207
Manufacturing Perfectly Ripe, Delicious Single Source Cheeses

Cherry Central Cooperative Inc – Hall 4 – Booth KL070
Supplying Dried Fruits, Juices, or Concentrates directly from the Grower

Croix Valley Foods Hall 4 – Booth P103
Known for Award-Winning BBQ Sauces and Seasonings

Genesis Seed Solutions – Hall 4 – Booth L066
Top Processors of Highest Grate Seeds

Great Northern Ag – Hall 4 – Booth L066
Your Contact for Variety of Inoculants for Agricultural Operations

International American Supermarket Corp (IAS) – Hall 4 – Booth M070
Export Management Company for Brands like Fluff, Campbell, Chef Paul or Hershey

JM Grain – Hall 4 – Booth L066
Representing Quality Pulse Products Recognized Around the World

Latinex Intl. Ltd. – Hall 4 – Booth K076
Your Partner for Beans, Peas, and Lentils

Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread – Hall 4 – Booth M085
Producer of Legendary Potato Rolls, Bread and Burger Buns

Sartori Company – Hall 7 – Booth C207
Artisan Manufacturer of Outstanding American Cheeses

Select Harvest USA – Hall 4 – Booth M071
Your Partner for the Finest Almonds from the USA

Shoreline Fruit, LLC – Hall 4 – Booth M067
Offering finest Dried Fruit, Cherry Concentrate and Juice, and Dietary Supplements

Smartfruit, Inc. – Hall 4 – Booth N069
Dedicated to Real Fruit Products boosted with Highly Functional Superfoods

The Mochi Ice Cream Company – Hall 4 – Booth N083
Producer of Delicious Mochi Ice Cream

US Wine Exports Company Ltd. – Hall 4 – Booth K062
Representing the Highest Quality of Wines from the U.S.

VerMints, Inc. – Hall 4 – Booth N094
Pioneer for Organic, Gluten-Free, non-GMO, and Kosher Mints and Pastilles

Find your new American suppliers with Food Export at SIAL 2022. To learn more about the programme and how Food Export can support you to find matching partners in the United States, visit www.foodexport.org. Alternatively contact Food Export's European Representation at [email protected].

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news.

