DMK Group Says 2022 Was Its 'Most Successful' Financial Year

By Robert McHugh
DMK Group, Germany's largest dairy cooperative, reported a turnover of €5.5 billion in 2022, in what it said was the 'most successful year' in its history.

The group said the earnings for the year were on target at €22.7 million, compared to  €27 million in the previous year, with the business impacted by 'challenges and uncertainties' in its supply chain.

DMK closed 2022 with an average payout price for cooperative farmers of 53.6 cents/kg (previous year 35.88 cents/kg), which is 1.3 cents above the official federal comparison (BLE).

Outlook

DMK warned that social issues such as nutrition transformation, climate change and an increased shortage of skilled workers continue to weigh on operations in 2023.

Citing an inflation-related decline in demand, it said that it believes an environment characterised by 'volatility' will continue to bring challenges in the current financial year.

It also warned that higher production requirements – and consequently rising costs – in 2023 remain just as much an issue as changes to the socio-political framework and the transformation of agriculture and nutrition.

‘Vision 2030’

According to CEO Ingo Müller (pictured), the group's Vision 2030 agenda is a valuable compass to enable it to navigate the current challenges.

"We have proven that DMK is now well able to deal with complex tasks thanks to the further optimised product portfolio and increased flexibility," Müller commented

"However, strategy alone will not bring us forward – it takes team spirit and ambition. We have both of them."

