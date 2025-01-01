52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Agriculture

Carrefour Eases Brazil Tensions After CEO Bompard's Meat Snub

Carrefour Eases Brazil Tensions After CEO Bompard's Meat Snub

Agriculture Groups Urge White House Action Ahead Of Possible Ports Strike

Agriculture Groups Urge White House Action Ahead Of Possible Ports Strike

Nearly 200 agriculture organisations have urged the White House to address key U.S. agricultural supply chain issues in the face of a potential port strike...

Wine Wins, Crops Lose, As Farmers Grapple With Record Balkans Heat

Balkan wine growers say hot weather has boosted the sugar content in their grapes, but corn, soy, sunflowers and some vegetables can be devastated, farmers...

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com