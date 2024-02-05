52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Estée Lauder Slashes Annual Profit Forecast, To Cut Jobs

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Estée Lauder Slashes Annual Profit Forecast, To Cut Jobs

MAC lipstick maker Estée Lauder slashed its annual profit forecast and announced a restructuring programme aimed at cutting about 3% to 5% of its workforce to rein in costs.

Shares of the New York-based company were up 6% in premarket trade.

Track all markets on TradingView

The firm said it would start the programme in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 and expects to take on restructuring and other charges of between $500 million and $700 million, before taxes.

As of June 2023, Estée Lauder had about 62,000 employees worldwide. The company had around 71% full-time, 16% temporary and 13% part-time employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last quarter, in an attempt to lower its expenditure and rebuild margins, Estée Lauder had outlined a plan for fiscal years 2025 and 2026.

Profit Recovery Plan

The company now expects to drive incremental operating profit through the initiatives in the profit recovery plan of $1.1 billion to $1.4 billion.

It expects full-year 2024 adjusted profit per share between $2.08 and $2.23, compared with the prior forecast of $2.17 and $2.42.

The company's net sales fell 7%, to $4.28 billion in the second quarter, compared to analysts' estimate of $4.19 billion, according to LSEG data.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Positioned To Return To Growth'

Fabrizio Freda, president and chief executive officer stated, “We made progress in the first half across several strategic priorities, including reducing inventory in the trade of Asia travel retail, improving working capital, realising higher levels of net pricing, and managing expenses with discipline. We are, encouragingly, at an inflection point.

“In the second half of fiscal 2024, we are positioned to return to strong organic sales growth and expand our profitability from the first half.”

The company believes that the restructuring plan will “better position the company to restore stronger, and more sustainable, profitability while also supporting sales growth acceleration and increasing agility and speed-to-market,” Freda added.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Features

Buyer's Brief – Crystal Ball-Gazing: A Scorched Earth And A New City
Buyer's Brief &ndash;&nbsp;Crystal Ball-Gazing: A Scorched Earth And A New City
2
A-Brands

Conagra Announces Exclusive Partnership With Dolly Parton For Retail Food Items
Conagra Announces Exclusive Partnership With Dolly Parton For Retail Food Items
3
A-Brands

Altria Edges Past Quarterly Profit Expectations On Higher Pricing
Altria Edges Past Quarterly Profit Expectations On Higher Pricing
4
A-Brands

M. Arabatzis SA Receives International Award For Its Chryssi Zymi Brand
M. Arabatzis SA Receives International Award For Its Chryssi Zymi Brand

Partner Content

Diebold Nixdorf Rolls Out New AI-Powered Offering To Combat Shrink In Retail 

By Diebold Nixdorf

KNAPP Demonstrates Expertise In Cold Chain Automation With OSR Shuttle Evo

By KNAPP

Canadian Lobster: The Perfect Protein For The Conscious Consumer

By Lobster Council of Canada

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com