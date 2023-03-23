Evelyne De Leersnyder Named New Managing Director Of Coca-Cola Germany

Coca-Cola Germany has appointed Evelyne De Leersnyder as its new managing director, effective 1 April 2023.

She will also assume the role of vice president of franchise operations for Germany, Denmark and Finland for the cola giant.

De Leersnyder is a native of Belgium and currently serves as chief of staff to the president of Europe for the Coca-Cola Company.

Evelyne De Leersnyder

De Leersnyder is an experienced professional and has been with the company for 14 years.

She started her journey with Coca-Cola in the technical team in Belgium before moving on to franchise operations to lead the marketing team in Denmark and Iceland.

She was instrumental in driving the commercial agenda in Austria and served as general manager in Bulgaria.

As marketing director of Area North, she was instrumental in building up the teams in Great Britain, Ireland and the Northern European countries.

Before joining Coca-Cola, De Leersnyder worked for the management consultancy Bain & Company, where she was responsible for transformation and private equity projects in the FMCG sector.

She holds a Master's degree in engineering and an MBA from INSEAD in Singapore and France.

Bjorn Jensen

In the new role, De Leersnyder will succeed the current managing director of Coca-Cola GmbH, Bjorn Jensen.

Jensen will move to Vienna on 1 April as vice president of operations and general manager for the Central Europe region for the Coca-Cola Company.

He joined Coca-Cola in 1991 in Norway and has since held various positions of increasing responsibility in finance, marketing operations, strategic planning, business development, and general management.

Read More: CCEP To Invest Over €40m In Reusable Packaging In Germany

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.