Ferrero Reports Turnover Of €12.7bn In FY 2021

Consolidated turnover of Ferrero International S.A., the parent company of the Ferrero Group, amounted to €12.7 billion in its financial year 2021, up 3.4% compared to €12.3 billion in the year before.

The group saw growth in specific markets, including France, Germany, and China, and consolidated its market share in most of the regions.

Its brands Ferrero Rocher, Kinder Bueno, Kinder Joy and Kinder Chocolate witnessed growth during the year.

In addition, the launch of new products, such as Raffaello ice cream, helped the group diversify into more markets.

The Ferrero Group comprises 107 companies and 32 manufacturing plants across the world, and sells its products directly as well as via distributors in over 170 countries.

The Ferrero Rocher maker's average workforce in 2020/2021 was 34,374 employees, up from 34,121 employees in 2019/2020.

The headcount as of 31 August 2021 was 38,767 employees, compared to 37,122 as of 31 August 2020.

2020/2021 Initiatives

During the fiscal year 2020/2021, Ferrero acquired 100% of the issued share capital of Eat Natural, the UK-based maker of cereal bars, toasted muesli, and granola, with the aim to expand the group's overall footprint and product offering.

The group completed several initiatives during the year, such as increasing investment in its brands, strengthening internal R&D activities, and investing in and expanding its factories, plants, and equipment.

As part of the group’s technological development strategy, it expanded its production capacity, with total capital investments amounting to €839 million. The main investment, worth €757 million, included property, plant, and equipment in Italy, Germany, the USA and Poland.

These investments represent the group’s continuous approach to improving its products, as well as reducing the environmental impact of its production, the confectionery giant added.

