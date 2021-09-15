Ferrero Rocher To Switch To Recyclable Packaging

Published on Sep 15 2021 7:20 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: Chocolate / Sustainable packaging / Ferrero Rocher / Ferrero Group

Ferrero Group is rolling out a new eco-friendly packaging for its Ferrero Rocher range as part of its commitment to making 100% of its packaging reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2025.

The group will introduce the new boxes in a phased manner around the world, starting from September 2021. The rollout will commence with its best-selling compact boxes – the 16-piece and 30-piece.

The new eco-designed boxes will be made from polypropylene (PP), which is easier to recycle globally. It will also reduce the use of plastic and its impact on the climate.

For example, the new packaging cuts plastic use by 40% for the 16-piece pack, and 38% for the 30-piece variant.

Jerome Gray, president of global marketing premium chocolate at Ferrero Group, said, “For nearly 40 years, Ferrero Rocher has been helping our consumers to celebrate life’s golden moments.

"Today, our new eco-designed box enriches those experiences further by making them more sustainable. So, our consumers can enjoy and savour Ferrero Rocher with their loved ones, while being confident that we are doing our part to reduce the impact of our packaging.”

Plastic Reduction

Thanks to the new eco-designed 16-piece and 30-piece boxes, Ferrero Rocher will reduce the use of approximately 2,000 tonnes of plastic from its operations globally in the first year.

Once the company implements the new eco-designed boxes completely across the entire Ferrero Rocher portfolio, the project is estimated to cut plastic use by approximately 10,000 tonnes per annum.

The R&D team at Ferrero collaborated with materials expert Milliken to test more than 29 different plastic resins before finalising the new packaging.

The new 16-piece and 30-piece boxes also have a 30% lower carbon footprint. When recycled, its carbon footprint is 70% lower carbon footprint compared to the previous packaging.

'Enhancing Packaging Circularity'

Fabio Mora, global packaging director at Ferrero Group, said, "The Ferrero Rocher eco-designed box is a clear example of our dedication to enhancing packaging circularity.

"In this instance, we worked in close partnership with Milliken who brought their innovative and critical thinking to help reduce the environmental impact through the use of a new polypropylene material for the Ferrero Rocher box."

The new eco-designed box is an important first step on the brand’s journey towards more sustainable packaging.

All box formats and packaging components will lead to more sustainable packaging by 2025, in accordance with the Ferrero's commitment, the company added.

